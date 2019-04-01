Home World

Earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border

More than 40 people were reported killed in floods last month across much of Iran.

Published: 01st April 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

TEHRAN: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake Monday struck the western Iranian province of Kermanshah bordering Iraq, authorities said, without reporting damage or casualties.

The quake struck a region already gripped by massive floods that have cut off entire cities and submerged many villages.

More than 40 people were reported killed in floods last month across much of Iran.

The national seismological centre said the quake's epicentre was 22 kilometres (14 miles) south of the city of Sumar and at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Thankfully there have been no reports of damage or casualties till now," Kermanshah's governor-general Houshang Bazvand told state TV.

Iran sits on top of two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.

The last massive earthquake struck in November 2017 when a 7.3-magnitude tremor in Kermanshah province killed 620 people.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeast Iran decimated the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.

The deadliest was a 7.4-magnitude quake in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in northern Iran, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
earthquake Iranian province

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp