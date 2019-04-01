Home World

One of Russia's richest women killed in German plane crash

Natalia Fileva, a co-owner of private Russian airline S7, died in the accident, the company said in a statement.

Published: 01st April 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

The private plane crashed near Darmstadt, Germany, on Sunday, killing all those on board. (Photo | AFP)

The private plane crashed near Darmstadt, Germany, on Sunday, killing all those on board. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: A plane crashed in Germany on Sunday killing three people, police said, as one of Russia's richest women was identified by the company she co-owns as among the victims.

Natalia Fileva, a co-owner of private Russian airline S7, died in the accident, the company said in a statement.

A police car racing to the scene of the crash collided with an other vehicle, killing the two people inside and seriously injuring three police officers, the DPA news agency reported.

The air crash involved a six-seater aircraft travelling from France to the town of Egelsbach south of Frankfurt which went down in a field at around 1330 GMT, police said.

A second passenger, also believed to be Russian, and the pilot were also killed.

Fileva, whose husband is S7 CEO Vladislav Filev, was listed in 2018 by Forbes magazine as the fourth richest woman in Russia with an estimated fortune of $600 million. 

"On March 31, 2019, S7 Airlines shareholder Natalia Fileva was killed at the age of 55 during the descent in a private Epic-LT plane to (a) Frankfurt airport. The cause of the tragedy is not yet known," the company said in a statement. 

"After impact, the aircraft was completely burnt out," police said.

The police statement said the passengers would probably only be positively identified in the coming week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Natalia Fileva Russian airline German plane crash Russia's Richest Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp