Home World

Supreme Court orders Pervez Musharraf to appear before special court in treason case on May 2 or lose right of defence

A special court indicted General (retd) Musharraf for high treason in March 2014.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistan President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was ordered to appear before a special court on May 2 by the Supreme Court in the high treason case and warned him that he would lose the right of defence if he failed to turn up.

A special court indicted General (retd) Musharraf for high treason in March 2014.

Musharraf, 75, left for Dubai in 2016 to "seek medical treatment" and has not returned since.

Last month, he was admitted to a hospital in Dubai after suffering a reaction from a rare disease for which he is already under treatment.

ALSO READ | Bilawal Bhutto brands Pervez Musharraf 'killer', 'coward'

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer, who pointed out that the proceedings of the treason case, being heard by a special court since 2014, had come to a halt as the former president Musharraf had not returned to the country since 2016.

"We cannot let the suspect avail the benefit of not appearing before the court deliberately.

High-treason is not an ordinary crime," Chief Justice Khosa reminded the defence counsel.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president's imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

In the previous hearing of the petition, the top court had said that it would intervene if the special court, in its next hearing, failed to make a decision on how to record the former president's statement.

The apex court today said that if Musharraf does not appear before the special court on May 2, he would lose his right to record a statement under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedures.

Musharraf's counsel told the court, "We contacted Musharraf's wife. The former president had set the date for his return as May 13 and he does not want to record his statement via Skype as there are too many documents."

"As Musharraf's counsel I cannot assure that he will appear before the court on May 2. It is a matter of his health and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy," the former president's lawyer told the court, Geo News reported.

ALSO READ | Pervez Musharraf exploited situation to assassinate my mother: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The court further said that if Musharraf does not appear before the special court on May 2, the court should give its decision based off of the prosecution's arguments.

A March 28 order of the special court, calling Musharraf to court on May 2, was also presented in the top court on Monday.

The special court had ordered Musharraf to appear before it on May 2.

At that hearing, defence lawyer Salman Safdar had said that the former president wished to appear in court on May 13.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar had directed Musharraf to appear in court before Ramazan.

Justice Khosa today said that if a suspect is absent on purpose, any action that follows will not be looked at in the category of an absence.

"A fugitive has no rights," the top judge remarked.

Musharraf's lawyer Safdar, avoided giving a personal guarantee and said that the former president himself wanted to come back and record a statement.

He added that May 13 had been given as the date of Musharraf's return from abroad.

Justice Khosa said that a trial becomes unconstitutional in the absence of a suspect but if a suspect doesn't appear on purpose, he can not be allowed to take advantage of the situation.

The prosecutor told the court that the case was not taking place in the absence of the former president, adding that Musharraf was present in the court when he had been indicted.

The prosecutor said that after Musharraf was summoned, the former president had given assurances of appearing before the court.

The special court declared Musharraf a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Later, on orders of the Supreme Court, Musharraf's passport and national identity card were also cancelled.

Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pervez Musharraf Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan's former military dictator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp