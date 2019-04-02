3 Indian citizens apprehended in US for being involved in smuggling attempt

By PTI

NEW YORK: Three Indian citizens have been apprehended by US Border Patrol officials for being involved in a smuggling attempt near Hogansburg in upstate New York.

US Border Patrol agents assigned to the Massena Border Patrol Station had apprehended six individuals on March 28 for being involved in the suspected smuggling attempt.

The agents observed suspicious activity in Hogansburg involving the occupants of two vehicles, to include the exchange of passengers.

Border Patrol agents performed a vehicle stop on one of the cars in Hogansburg in the town of Bombay, near the Canadian-US, a press release from the US Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents conducted records checks and took biometric data from the driver and passengers of the car. The driver was identified as a citizen of India with no immigration documentation allowing him to enter or remain in the US.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of New York accepted the case for prosecution on charges of alien smuggling.

Two passengers who got into the car from the other vehicle were also identified as citizens of India with no immigration documentation allowing them to enter or remain in the US.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of New York will be prosecuting them for illegal entry.