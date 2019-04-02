Home World

3 Indian citizens apprehended in US for being involved in smuggling attempt

The agents observed suspicious activity in Hogansburg involving the occupants of two vehicles, to include the exchange of passengers.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Three Indian citizens have been apprehended by US Border Patrol officials for being involved in a smuggling attempt near Hogansburg in upstate New York.

US Border Patrol agents assigned to the Massena Border Patrol Station had apprehended six individuals on March 28 for being involved in the suspected smuggling attempt.

The agents observed suspicious activity in Hogansburg involving the occupants of two vehicles, to include the exchange of passengers.

Border Patrol agents performed a vehicle stop on one of the cars in Hogansburg in the town of Bombay, near the Canadian-US, a press release from the US Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents conducted records checks and took biometric data from the driver and passengers of the car. The driver was identified as a citizen of India with no immigration documentation allowing him to enter or remain in the US.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of New York accepted the case for prosecution on charges of alien smuggling.

Two passengers who got into the car from the other vehicle were also identified as citizens of India with no immigration documentation allowing them to enter or remain in the US.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of New York will be prosecuting them for illegal entry.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indians held inUS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp