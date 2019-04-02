Britain to seek further delay to Brexit: Theresa May
May also offered to meet Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, to agree on a Brexit plan that could overcome resistance from MPs.
Published: 02nd April 2019 10:59 PM | Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:59 PM | A+A A-
LONDON: Britain will seek a further delay to Brexit to allow more time for parliament to pass the deal agreed with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
May also offered to meet Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, to agree on a Brexit plan that could overcome resistance from MPs.