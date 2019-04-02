Chinese Communist Party's best known Uygur Muslim official arrested for graft

By PTI

BEIJING: China's ruling Communist Party's best known Uygur Muslim official who headed the government in the troubled Xinjiang province has been arrested for taking bribes, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation of Nur Bekri's case and handed it over to the procuratorial organ for review and prosecution, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the Supreme People's Procurate (SPP) as saying.

Bekri, 58, held many positions including the chairman of Muslim majority Xinjiang province between 2008-14 where the Chinese security forces are conducting major crackdown against the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, an al-Qaeda linked militant organisation.

After his stint in Xinjiang, Bekri worked as deputy head of China's planning body - the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)- and head of the National Energy Administration.

He was also the former Mayor of Urumqi, the provincial capital of Xinjiang.

Bekri was expelled from the Communist Party on March 16 for "serious violations".

Official media reports earlier quoted top anti-graft agency as saying that Bekri has been expelled from the party and removed from public office for serious violations of party disciplinary rules and laws.

A Xinhua report last month said investigations found that Bekri took advantage of his positions to help others in promotions, the operation of enterprises, and exploitation of mineral resources.

He was also found to have taken bribes himself or through relatives.

Other charges included living an extravagant life-style and trading power for sex.

Bekri has severely violated the party discipline and is suspected of taking bribes, the statement said, adding that he showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

The case is serious in nature and has a bad influence, and he should be harshly punished, the Xinhua report quoted an official statement as saying.

His illicit gains have been confiscated, it said.

Over a million officials of the party, government and the military have been punished in the massive anti-graft drive launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012.

Critics say President Xi has effectively used the anti-graft campaign to consolidate his power base.