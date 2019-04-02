Home World

Pakistan HC forms commission to probe Hindu sisters' 'forced' conversion and marriage

In their plea, the girls claimed that they belong to a Hindu family of Ghotki, Sindh but converted willfully as they were impressed by Islamic teaching.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Islamabad High Court. | AFP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday formed a five-member commission to probe the alleged abduction, forced conversion and marriage of two teenage Hindu girls in Sindh province that led to massive protests by the minority community in the country.

A high court bench led by Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the two sisters -- Reena, Raveena -- and their alleged spouses, Safdar Ali and Barkat Ali, to seek protection, the Express Tribune reported.

In their plea, the girls claimed that they belong to a Hindu family of Ghotki, Sindh but converted willfully as they were impressed by Islamic teaching.

The counsel for the girls' parents, however, asserted that the case pertained to forced conversion.

Justice Minallah sought recommendations to resolve the matter.

ALSO READ: 'Islam doesn't allow forced conversion': Pakistan's top clerics after proselytisation of Hindu girls

The matter requires transparent inquiry - it is the government's job to conduct probes not the judiciary's, he observed.

The chief justice said the court had to ensure that there was no forced conversion.

The bench formed a five-member commission to probe the matter.

The commission includes Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Dr Mehdi, Advocate IA Rahman and chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women Khawar Mumtaz.

The federal government has been tasked to organise meeting of the commission.

The incident came to light when a video surfaced online showing the teenagers' father and brother claiming the girls were abducted and forcefully converted.

It was followed by another video snippet in which the two girls claimed that they had converted to Islam.

ALSO READ | Pakistani men who 'forcibly converted' minor Hindu sisters were already married: Sindh police

Amid the uproar, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Sindh and Punjab to investigate the matter and recover the girls if the forceful conversion allegation was correct.

During the hearing, the chief justice noted the increasing number of forced conversion cases from Ghotki.

He was irked at the governments' failure to find a solution.

"Why are such incidents repeatedly being reported from one district of the Sindh province?" He said the perception that minorities' rights were not protected has to be changed.

When speaking about the rights of minorities, Justice Minallah referenced the recent terror incident in New Zealand's Christchurch that killed 50 Muslims and the Jessica Arden-led government's response.

The judge asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani why the matter was not raised in the parliament.

To which, Vankwani said he will bring the House's attention to it.

Until the inquiry is completed, the high court has ordered for the girls to remain in state custody.

They are currently being housed at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Crisis Centre in Islamabad.

The high court summoned reports sought by the premier and adjourned the hearing till April 11.

The Hindu community in Pakistan has carried out massive demonstrations calling for strict action to be taken against those responsible for forced conversion and marriages of Hindu girls, while reminding Prime Minister Khan of his promises to the minorities of the country.

Last year, Khan during his election campaign had said his party's agenda was to uplift the various religious groups across Pakistan and said they would take effective measures to prevent forced marriages of Hindu girls.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last month sought details from the Indian envoy in Pakistan into the alleged abduction of the two Hindu teenaged girls and their forcible conversion to Islam.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province.

According to media reports, approximately 25 forced marriages take place every month only in Umerkot district in Sindh province.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamabad High Court Hindu girls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp