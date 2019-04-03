India pledges relief assistance to storm-hit Nepal

Home World

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Consulate in Birgunj are in touch with the concerned authorities.

An Injured of rain storm from Bara district is being brought to a government hospital, in Birgunj, 136 kilometers (85 miles) from Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday pledged relief assistance to Nepal that has been hit by a devastating thunderstorm.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and damage to property in Nepal following the devastating thunderstorm that struck Bara and Parsa districts of Nepal," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their dear ones, sustained injuries or suffered damage to their property," he said.

India is ready to provide relief assistance as may be required by Nepal, he said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Consulate in Birgunj are in touch with the concerned authorities.

