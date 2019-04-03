Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control which resulted in the killing of one civilian.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, who is also the Director General (South Asia & SAARC), summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the LoC on April 1 and 2, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

One civilian, identified as 18-year old Muhammad Attique of Jugal Pal village, was killed in the firing on April 2, Faisal said.

Four civilians were injured in the firing on April 1 and three women wounded on April 2, he said.

Faisal alleged that Indian troops "intentionally targeted" civilians travelling in a civil bus on April 2 in Bagsar Sector.

"This is not only in clear violation of existing arrangement but also unethical and immoral," he added.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are "continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons", he said.

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violation," he alleged.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the FO statement said.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also said that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.