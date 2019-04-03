Home World

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman alleged that Indian troops "intentionally targeted" civilians travelling in a civil bus on April 2 in Bagsar Sector.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control which resulted in the killing of one civilian.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, who is also the Director General (South Asia & SAARC), summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the LoC on April 1 and 2, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

One civilian, identified as 18-year old Muhammad Attique of Jugal Pal village, was killed in the firing on April 2, Faisal said.

Four civilians were injured in the firing on April 1 and three women wounded on April 2, he said.

Faisal alleged that Indian troops "intentionally targeted" civilians travelling in a civil bus on April 2 in Bagsar Sector.

"This is not only in clear violation of existing arrangement but also unethical and immoral," he added.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are "continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons", he said.

READ HERE: Fully prepared to meet challenge of ceasefire violations by Pakistan: BSF DG

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violation," he alleged.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the FO statement said.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also said that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ceasefire violation Indo Pak ties Line of Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp