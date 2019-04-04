Netflix responds to woman's claims over termination following pregnancy announcement

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform Netflix has said that claims by a former employee regarding termination following her pregnancy announcement were "unfounded".

"We have previously looked into these claims and determined they were unfounded. Netflix works hard to ensure that employees with families, or who are starting a family, have the flexibility and support they need," a Netflix spokesperson said.

In a 35-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Tania Zarak, said she began working for the streaming giant as a manager in the International Originals division in mid-2018, reported deadline.com.

According to the lawsuit, Zarak announced her pregnancy a few months later, in early November 2018, and was fired.

The suit reportedly stated wrongful termination, and said Zarak "suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and mental and physical pain and anguish" as a result of losing her job.

She is seeking unspecified damages for lost wages, lost employee benefits, bonuses, vacation benefits, medical expenses, pain, suffering and emotional distress.