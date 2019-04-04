Home World

Pakistan court issues notice to ex-prez Asif Ali Zardari for hiding assets worth over $1 mn

Chief justice Athar Minallah said Parliament is the right forum for such matters but issued a notification to 63-year-old Zardari who is also the co-chairman of the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

Published: 04th April 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali Zardari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari on a petition seeking his disqualification as an MP for hiding his assets worth over $1 million including a flat in New York and bulletproof vehicles in the election nomination papers last year.

The petition was filed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Khurram Sher Zaman and Usman Dar.

Chief justice Athar Minallah said Parliament is the right forum for such matters but issued a notification to 63-year-old Zardari who is also the co-chairman of the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

The petitioners alleged that the former president owned a flat in New York which he failed to disclose while contesting elections held in 2018.

They further alleged that Zardari was also the owner of two bulletproof vehicles which were not shown in his election papers.

The petition says that the assets are worth Rs 143.7 million (over $1.09 million).

Zardari was elected as a member of the National Assembly from the NA-213 Nawabshah seat of Sindh province in last year's general election.

Under the law, a candidate should reveal all his properties or he would be disqualified.

Zardari, who was the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, has rejected the allegations, saying it was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling party to malign opposition leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp