Home World

Pakistan government removes Shehbaz Sharif's name from no-fly list

The 67-year-old leader's name was placed on the travel blacklist on February 22 for allegedly possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif's name was removed from the no-fly list Thursday, days after a court ordered the government to allow him to travel abroad.

The 67-year-old leader's name was placed on the travel blacklist on February 22 for allegedly possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income.

He had approached the Lahore High Court seeking declaration of the government's decision as null and void.

A two-member Lahore High Court bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad on March 26 ordered the government to remove Shehbaz's name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The federal interior ministry authorised the move following the Lahore High Court's order, Express News reported.

The ministry also issued a notification confirming that Shehbaz is now free to travel abroad, it said.

Reports suggest Shehbaz would soon depart for London, where his granddaughter recently underwent a cardiac procedure necessitated by a complication at birth.

Shehbaz is also expected to undergo medical check-ups during his stay in London.

He has been indicted along with nine others in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the probe on October 5, 2018 and released on bail on February 14.

Shehbaz served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018.

He became PML-N president after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was barred from holding the top party position and public posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan no-fly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp