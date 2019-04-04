Home World

Some North Dakota GOP lawmakers abstain from Hindu prayer

A handful of other lawmakers also stood or sat at the back of the chamber during the prayer, which was the first in the chamber by a Hindu.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

Some North Dakota GOP lawmakers abstain from Hindu prayer

BISMARCK: Some Republican North Dakota House members abstained Tuesday from an opening floor session prayer by a Hindu cleric, marking the second time in recent years some GOP representatives have objected to an invocation from a non-Christian.

Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism in Nevada, offered prayer as the guest chaplain in the House, a day after he delivered the invocation in the Senate without incident.

Lutheran pastor and freshman Rep. Jeff Hoverson of Minot sat at the back of the chamber to "protest" the prayer.

A handful of other lawmakers also stood or sat at the back of the chamber during the prayer, which was the first in the chamber by a Hindu.

The lawmakers returned to their seats on the floor when the prayer was over.

Hoverson said he met with Zed prior to floor session to tell him his protest "was nothing personal".

He said the two hugged, exchanged handshakes and business cards.

The Senate and House convene daily with a prayer by the chamber's guest chaplains followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Zed, who is a native of India, said he has delivered prayers in about 17 statehouses and the US Senate, where in 2007 his first official prayer was interrupted by several Christian activists who had to be restrained by the sergeant at arms and were later arrested.

In his prayer, which was identical in both North Dakota chambers, Zed told lawmakers in Sanskrit and English to "do your work with the welfare of others in mind."

Zed wore an orange robe and paint on his forehead that he said symbolized auspiciousness.

Four years ago, the Council on American-Islamic Relations was unsuccessful in wanting North Dakota House Republicans to apologize for cancelling a Muslim's opening floor session prayer on Ash Wednesday and having a Christian deliver the invocation instead.

Dr.Nadim Koleilat, a surgeon in Bismarck and president of the city's Muslim Community Center, went across the hall and delivered the invocation to the state Senate, without objection from the lawmakers in that chamber.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp