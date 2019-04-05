Home World

Russia plans to free almost 100 captured whales

The condition of the animals kept in a marine container facility near the port of Nakhodka has drawn international concern.

Greenpeace activists unfurl a banner showing a whale during a rally demanding the release of illegally caught orcas and beluga whales from the so-called 'whale prisons' (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian officials say that nearly 100 illegally captured whales could be returned to the wild during the summer.

Russian Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin says summer offers the most favourable conditions for releasing 97 belugas and orcas.

Jean-Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society arrived Friday in Russia's Far East on a mission to inspect the mammals and help create conditions for them to be released. Cousteau, son of famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, has voiced concern about the animals' condition and offered his help to the Russian government.

Russian scientists estimate that the rehabilitation effort will cost about 300 million rubles (about $4.6 million).

