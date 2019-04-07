Home World

British Army chief criticises soldiers behaviour after claims of sexual assault surface

This comes after local media reported that a female soldier was allegedly sexually abused while she slept by six army members. According to media reports, all six soldiers have been arrested.

Published: 07th April 2019 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

A British army band marches for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace, in central London. AP File Photo

By ANI

LONDON: British Army Chief of the General Staff Mark Carleton-Smith on Friday condemned the "unacceptable" behaviour displayed by soldiers after several allegations including claims of sexual assault raised questions over troops' conduct.

Citing a video statement CNN quoted Carleton-Smith as saying, "This hasn't been a good week for the Army -- it's damaged our reputation."

This comes after local media reported that a female soldier was allegedly sexually abused while she slept by six army members. According to media reports, all six soldiers have been arrested.

Stating that these claims demonstrate "indiscipline that is wildly at odds with the values and the standards that represent the fabric of not just our Army, but the nation's Army", the Chief of Army Staff said, "Over the last few days, a series of exceptionally serious allegations have been made against soldiers currently serving in the British Army."

On Wednesday, the Army had also announced that it has opened an investigation after a video apparently showing serving soldiers firing handguns at a picture of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn went viral.

Stating that he was "horrified" to hear about the sexual abuse allegations, Gavin Williamson, the UK's Defence Secretary said, "There is no place for these kind of actions in the military and, if true, those involved must be dealt with."

He added that he had commissioned a review into inappropriate behaviour in the military, "with a view to stamping it out."

"Not only is it downright acceptable, it is illegal. This is everyone's business. This is about who we are as professional soldiers. The British soldier is known for many things -- stoicism, a sense of honour and duty, courage, a sense of humour, and an honest sense of decency. Any behaviour that falls short of that high standard, we cannot and we will not tolerate," Carleton-Smith said.

He also confirmed that the police are actively investigating these incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mark Carleton-Smith British Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp