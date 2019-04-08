99 militants, 12 troopers killed in fierce battle in Afghanistan

By IANS

KABUL: At least 99 Taliban fighters and 12 troopers have been killed in a fierce battle in Afghanistan's Badghis province, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The fighting has been raging since Saturday in the ala-Murghab district and has also left 25 insurgents and 34 security personnel injured, Efe news reported.

On Saturday, government forces launched a major counter-attack against militants to push them back from the centre of the district days after the Taliban overran several security checkpoints in the area on April 4.

Security forces had retreated to their headquarters to avoid civilian casualties as the Taliban were using residential houses as their fighting positions, the Ministry said.

"Heavy fighting is currently underway," it added.

Bala-Murghab district of Badghis is strategically important as it shares a border with Turkmenistan. The district connects the western and northwestern provinces of the country.