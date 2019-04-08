Home World

99 militants, 12 troopers killed in fierce battle in Afghanistan

On Saturday, government forces launched a major counter-attack against militants to push them back from the centre of the district.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Afghan security force used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: At least 99 Taliban fighters and 12 troopers have been killed in a fierce battle in Afghanistan's Badghis province, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The fighting has been raging since Saturday in the ala-Murghab district and has also left 25 insurgents and 34 security personnel injured, Efe news reported.

On Saturday, government forces launched a major counter-attack against militants to push them back from the centre of the district days after the Taliban overran several security checkpoints in the area on April 4.

Security forces had retreated to their headquarters to avoid civilian casualties as the Taliban were using residential houses as their fighting positions, the Ministry said.

"Heavy fighting is currently underway," it added.

Bala-Murghab district of Badghis is strategically important as it shares a border with Turkmenistan. The district connects the western and northwestern provinces of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghan militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp