Home World

Afghanistan to hold peace talks with Taliban in Qatar

The group has so far refused to participate in the peace talks initiated by the Afghan government.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Image of Taliban fighters used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KABUL: In a landmark decision, Afghanistan on Sunday (local time) announced that it will send an official delegation to Qatar later this month for peace talks with the Taliban.

"An inclusive official delegation will attend the Qatar meeting representing Afghanistan," Anadolu News Agency quoted Mohammad Umer Daudzai, special presidential envoy, as saying.

The Taliban is yet to respond to the development. The group has so far refused to participate in the peace talks initiated by the Afghan government.

The announcement comes in the midst of US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's multi-nation tour on Afghanistan's peace process and to give a renewed push for stalled negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban.

READ| Afghan siege Day 2: 600 troops take on 2,000 Taliban fighters at Army compound, toll 32

It also comes after several rounds of negotiations between the US and Taliban in Doha, Qatar's capital city. These negotiations are aimed at ending the nearly two-decades-old conflict in Afghanistan. No dates have been announced yet for the next round of talks, which is slated to take place later this month.

Last month, Afghan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah had said that the Taliban is an "obstacle" in the way of reaching peace in war-torn Afghanistan. He also professed that the formation of a negotiation team can prevent the Taliban from making an "excuse" to avoid talks.

"Taliban has been the obstacle for taking the first step (for peace) because they have an excuse that we do not negotiate with government and that is why I say that Taliban is an obstacle on the way of reaching to peace," TOLONews had quoted Abdullah said as saying.

In February, Russia had hosted a meeting on Afghanistan's peace process in which various Taliban members were invited. However, Afghanistan was not invited to the meet.

On being snubbed for the summit, Kabul had expressed reservations and said that the talks in Moscow were held against the spirit of Afghan-led and owned peace process. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban peace talk Afghan taliban talks Taliban terror

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp