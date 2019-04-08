Home World

Man goes to poach rhino, gets killed by elephant & eaten by lions

Relatives notified the park ranger. A search party struggled to find the body but eventually found a human skull and a pair of trousers two days later.

Published: 08th April 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

A white rhino is seen at the Kruger National Park. (Photo | AFP)

A white rhino is seen at the Kruger National Park. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: A suspected rhino poacher was trampled on by an elephant and then eaten by lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park, the media reported on Sunday.

Accomplice poachers told the victim's family that he was killed by an elephant on April 2, the BBC reported. 

Relatives notified the park ranger. A search party struggled to find the body but eventually found a human skull and a pair of trousers two days later.

The managing executive of the park extended his condolences to the family.

"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise," he said. "It holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that."

Kruger National Park has an ongoing problem with poaching and there remains a strong demand for rhino horn in Asian countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rhino poacher Kruger National Park elephant lions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp