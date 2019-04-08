Pakistan honour killing: Teenage girl, friend killed by father 

By PTI

LAHORE: A father allegedly killed his teenage daughter and a man in a suspected case of honour killing in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The 17-year-old girl, Shiba, and her 19-year-old friend, Almas, were found dead at the girl's house in a village in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday, police said.

Citing initial investigations, a police official said that it seems that the double murder was a case of 'honour killing'.

The entire family of the deceased girl is on the run.

Police said that a case will be lodged after a post-mortem examination of the victims.