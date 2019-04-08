Home World

Pakistan's economy out of crisis phase: Finance Minister 

He called on the Federal Board of Revenue to simplify the tax return system with easier forms and lesser questions.

Published: 08th April 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Asad Umar

Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Monday that Pakistan's economy was out of the crisis phase even as the cash-strapped country's economic growth is projected to slump further to 3.9 per cent in fiscal year 2019 from 5.2 per cent in 2018.

"The crisis phase for the economy is over, however, we are still in the stabilisation phase," Umar was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

He said this stabilisation phase would continue for the next one and a half years as he compared Pakistan's economy to a patient in the ICU who had been treated and now brought back to a normal ward, the channel reported.

"The situation right now is that we are not taking loans to pay off past loans, but to pay off interest," he said.

Umar said Pakistan was facing three main problems on the economic front.

"We are stuck with the fiscal deficit, current account deficit and saving and investment gap," he said.

He called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to simplify the tax return system with easier forms and lesser questions.

"The amount of questions FBR asks you for your returns is more than those asked when you are accepting a marriage proposal for your daughter," Umar said.

He said Pakistan's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial package were in its final stage.

On March 16, Umar had hinted that bailout package talks with the IMF are in their final stages and the government will have further negotiations with the newly appointed IMF mission chief before reaching an agreement.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is seeking USD 8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bail itself out from a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.

With the generous Chinese assistance, Pakistan has so far received a total of USD 9.1 billion in financial aid packages from friendly countries during the current fiscal year.

While China has pumped-in USD 4.1 billion, Pakistan has got USD 3 billion from Saudi Arabia and USD 2 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In its flagship economic publication titled "Asian Development Outlook 2019," the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said Pakistan's economic growth decelerated in fiscal year 2018 despite revived agriculture.

Pakistan's GDP growth is forecast to decelerate further to 3.9 per cent in FY2019 as macroeconomic challenges continue and despite steps to tighten fiscal and monetary policies to rein in high and unsustainable twin deficits.

Continued fiscal consolidation in FY2020 will keep growth subdued at 3.6 per cent, the ADB said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar Pakistan economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp