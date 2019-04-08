Home World

Terror incidents in Pakistan declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

It shows that there were 584 incident of violence in 2018 while 741 such incidents were recorded in 2017.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS terrorists

Image used for representational purposes only for IS

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Terror-related incidents in Pakistan declined by 21 per cent in 2018 as compared to 2017, says an official report.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued its 2018 report on terrorism. It shows that there were 584 incident of violence in 2018 while 741 such incidents were recorded in 2017.

"Islamabad and Punjab witnessed a decrease of 50 per cent in terrorism-related incidents. Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 92 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents," says the report.

Sindh witnessed a decline of 80 per cent in terrorist incidents in 2018. It says that 517 people were killed in terrorist incidents in 2018.

Majority 288 victims were killed in Balochistan and 138 in former tribal region. The report showed that 59 were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and one each in PoK and Islamabad.

The report shows that the month of July was the worst in 2018 as 221 were killed in terror-related incidents. The rate of terrorist incidents dropped from 2014 to 2018. There were a total of 1,816 terrorist incidents in 2014, 1,139 in 2015, 785 in 2016, 741 in 2017 and 584 in 2018.

The highest number of terrorist incidents from 2001 to 2018 occurred in 2010 when 2,061 terror-related incidents took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan terror National Counter Terrorism Authority Terror in Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp