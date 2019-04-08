Home World

UK Parliament to begin third round of voting on Brexit options on Monday

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned April 12 was the ultimate date for London to approve the Brexit deal.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson, a leading Brexit advocate, said last month the EU could 'go whistle' if it made 'extortionate' demands for payment.

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP)

MOSCOW: The UK parliament looks set to have a third round of "indicative votes" on alternative Brexit options this week as the nation is poised to crash out of the European Union without a deal on Friday.

The parliament seized control of the Brexit process from Prime Minister Theresa May last month and is expected to agree a last-ditch deal on the terms of exit before an EU emergency summit on Wednesday.

Brussels said last week it was not convinced by May's request to put off the United Kingdom's departure until June 30.

On Monday, the House of Commons is scheduled to look at two Brexit-related bills on electronic communications and trade in goods that can be used for torture.

Meanwhile, the Lords plan to wrap up a debate on amendments to a private member's EU withdrawal No.

5 bill on a range of subjects, from participation in the EU customs union to the European parliament vote.

The bill may go back to the Commons on the same day.

