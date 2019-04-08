Home World

UK woman arrested in Dubai for calling her ex's new wife 'a horse' on Facebook

She was arrested at Dubai Airport on March 10 as she arrived for her ex-husband's funeral.

Published: 08th April 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister says he is "concerned" about a UK woman arrested in Dubai for allegedly insulting her ex-husband's new wife on Facebook.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that Laleh Shahravesh "is getting the best possible service" from British diplomats.

The group Detained in Dubai says Shahravesh was arrested at Dubai Airport on March 10 as she arrived for her ex-husband's funeral.

Authorities there had received a complaint about Facebook posts that she allegedly made in 2016 calling her ex's new wife "a horse."

The United Arab Emirates has strict laws about what can be posted online.

Detained in Dubai, which helps people who fall foul of the Gulf state's legal system, says Shahravesh faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a 50,000-pound (USD 65,000) fine.

 

