Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss trade with EU leaders

Tuesday's summit in Brussels comes two weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a visit to Paris to work with European leaders to seek fairer international trade rules.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:50 PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (Photo |AP)

By PTI

Brussels, Apr 9 (AP) China's prime minister is set to meet top European Union officials to discuss thorny issues including better access for European companies to Chinese markets and security concerns over high-speed 5G network technology.

The stakes are high with two-way trade between the EU and China worth around 1 billion euros (USD 1.1 billion) a day.

A senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity because the meeting has yet to happen says that the EU wants "a more balanced financial-economic relationship" with Beijing and for European companies to have the same access to Chinese markets as Chinese businesses have to Europe's markets.

