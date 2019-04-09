Home World

In Brexit delay, UK economy remains prisoner of uncertainty

Theresa May will ask for an extension to the April 12 Brexit date in an effort to find agreement among lawmakers on what a deal should look like.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:32 PM

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By PTI

LONDON: Brexit may be postponed once again this week, perhaps by as much as a year. The British economy, though, will remain a prisoner of a confidence-sapping uncertainty.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will ask for an extension to the April 12 Brexit date in an effort to find agreement among lawmakers on what a deal should look like.

The EU is more inclined to grant a longer extension to make sure Britain has the time to sort out its political impasse.

While an extension reduces the likelihood of a 'no-deal' Brexit, which would see the country crash out of the EU on Friday with likely painful economic consequences, it prolongs the uncertainty for businesses.

That uncertainty has led a drop in businesses investments, foreign investment, and consumer spending.

 

British exit or Brexit Brexit Theresa May

