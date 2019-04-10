Home World

Stalking, showing tattoos are now crimes in Chinese police crackdown

The move comes as many mafia-style gangs in China have deliberately turned to "soft violence" instead of downright violent criminal behaviour.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

China flag

Representational image of Chinese flag (FIle | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Stalking, throwing feces, restricting personal freedom and showing tattoos are among the crimes categorised as new "soft violence," by Chinese police as they launched nation crackdown against organised crime.

The move comes as many mafia-style gangs in China have deliberately turned to "soft violence" instead of downright violent criminal behaviour amid the nationwide campaign against organised crime, the officials said.

"Soft violence" has long troubled law enforcement personnel at the basic level as no regulation clarifies what this behaviour is or tells them how to deal with it, Du Hangwei, vice minister of Public Security told state-run Global Times.

The "public security bureaus should implement the new regulations carefully," he said.

Revealing personal information, damaging property, home invasions, setting off firecrackers, playing funeral music or placing wreaths to threaten others, are also considered "soft violence," the daily quoted the official as saying.

Groups of people that try to threaten others by organised behaviour's, including wearing the same clothing or showing off tattoos or special slogans will be treated as mafia-style gangs, it said.

The clarification of "soft violence" indicates that the campaign will be more specific, Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told the daily, noting that the specific legal standards will be enacted soon in accordance with laws.

The campaign against organised crime started in January 2018 and is expected to last three years.

It has entered a critical year in 2019, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhi warned that even though the campaign has made some progress, uprooting the "protective umbrellas" of organised crime will continue to be the fundamental mission of the campaign.

Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Communist Party of China Chongqing Municipal Committee, said the campaign relates to various fields of society, including companies, village gangs and even college campuses.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China China violence China crimes stalking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp