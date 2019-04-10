Home World

United Nations stops printing press releases, goes paperless

For decades, hard copies of press releases in Chinese, English, Russian, French, Arabic and Spanish, were occupying the eight sets of pigeonholes with several hundred slantingly vertical slots.

Published: 10th April 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters. (File Photo)

By IANS

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has announced that it has started going partially paperless by stopping printing of press releases.

"Starting today, the News and Media Division of the Department of Global Communications (DGC) will no longer print hard copies of press releases," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"This is part of our ongoing effort to save paper, to go paperless and to save money," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The spokesman didn't disclose how much will be saved a year by doing so.

On the pigeonholes standing in the second-floor corridor of the UN Secretariat Building, all back issues of the printed press releases had been removed with only two copies of UN "Journal", dated April 9, resting in two of the several hundred slots.

Two pieces of notice, in English and French, were put on the wall above the pigeonholes, which read: "Printed press releases are no longer available."

The notice encouraged journalists and other people to visit a specific website to download the digital press releases.

For decades, hard copies of press releases in Chinese, English, Russian, French, Arabic and Spanish, were occupying the eight sets of pigeonholes with several hundred slantingly vertical slots.

A UN staffer said that the latest annual budget for DGC has been reduced to $82 million as against $89 million previously proposed.

"It's a big cut," the official told the news agency, adding that there were almost no newly-added jobs for the media and another department this year.

"I fully support the decision to stop printing hard copies of press releases, as printing them not only costs a lot of money, the demand for them has dropped dramatically as well," he said.

"People nowadays prefer digital versions of press releases rather than hard copies for their easier copy and paste. It's greener and money-saving as well," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN United Nations paperless eco friendly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp