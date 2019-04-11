Home World

Bayer's Monsanto held guilty of poisoning French farmer

The farmer fell ill in 2004 after being exposed to Lasso, a weedkiller containing monochlorobenzene that was legal in France until 2007 but which had already been banned in 1985 in Canada.

Published: 11th April 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A Monsanto research farm. (File Photo | Reuters)

By AFP

LYON: A French appeals court on Thursday said US chemicals giant Monsanto was guilty of poisoning a farmer who said he suffered neurological damage after accidently inhaling fumes from a weedkiller made by the company.

Paul Francois, a cereal farmer, had already won previous lawsuits against Monsanto, which was bought by Germany's Bayer last year, in 2012 and 2015.

He said he fell ill in 2004 after being exposed to Lasso, a weedkiller containing monochlorobenzene that was legal in France until 2007 but which had already been banned in 1985 in Canada and in 1992 in Belgium and Britain.

He argued that Monsanto was aware of Lasso's dangers long before it was withdrawn from the French market and sought damages of more than one million euros ($1.13 million) for chronic neurological damage that led to long hospital stays.

The court in Lyon, southeastern France, rejected the company's appeal but did not rule on how much Monsanto might have to pay, which will be determined in a separate ruling.

It did order the company to pay 50,000 euros immediately for Francois's legal fees.

In its ruling, the court found that Monsanto should have clearly indicated on Lasso's labelling and instructions for use "a notice on the specific dangers of using the product in vats and reservoirs."

"The plaintiff's assumed technical knowledge does not excuse the lack of information on the product and its harmful effects -- a farmer is not a chemist," it added.

Speaking after the verdict, a lawyer for Monsanto France, Jean-Daniel Bretzner, said it would probably appeal, since the ruling applied to Lasso's producer -- in this case, Monsanto Europe.

It was the latest conviction against Monsanto involving its weedkillers and pesticides, which have been widely used around the world for years.

Last month, a San Francisco court ordered it to pay around $80 million to a retiree who blames its popular Roundup weedkiller, which contains glyphosate, for causing his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The company said it would appeal as it faces thousands of similar lawsuits in the United States.

Monsanto denies that the weedkiller causes cancer and has challenged findings by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), which classified glyphosate as a "probable carcinogen" in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monsanto Bayer French farmer poisoning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp