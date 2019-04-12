Home World

Farmington University scam: US officials made 'fake' Facebook profiles to nab Indians

About 600 foreign students had enrolled with the fake university floated by the US authorities under a sting operation.

Published: 12th April 2019 11:15 AM

immigration, h-1B visa

US Customs, Immigration Check.​ (File | Associated Press)

By IANS

LONDON: Facebook has said that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violated its guidelines by creating fake profiles on its platform tied to the University of Farmington -- a sham institution that leftover 600 students, 90 per cent of them Indians, in detention.

The Facebook profiles were allegedly created by the ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

"Law enforcement authorities, like everyone else, are required to use their real names on Facebook and we make this policy clear on our public-facing a Law Enforcement Guidelines' page," a Facebook representative told the daily.

"Operating fake accounts is not allowed, and we will act on any violating accounts." The University of Farmington had a website as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts - but did not have a campus or faculty.

About 600 foreign students had enrolled with the fake university floated by the US authorities under a sting operation. More than 80 per cent of these students were from the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"In a network of suspicious Facebook accounts linked to the University of Farmington, the college's alleged president, Ali 'AJ' Milani, liked the Michigan Jaguars sports club and had a 51-person friend list that was mostly people from South Asia," the report claimed.

READ HERE: Post Farmington University scandal, here's what Indian students need to do before studying in the US

"Carey Ferrante, who did not list any link to the school but had interactions with persons interested in it, posted three photos of herself that were actually stock photos and sent Facebook messages to at least one person," it added.

Facebook has now removed the University of Farmington accounts. Each student had paid $20,000 to $25,000 to get enrolled in the fake university, which recruited students in 26 states across the US.

Confirming that 172 students have been arrested for civil immigration violations in the case, ICE's north-east regional communications director Khaalid Walls declined to comment on the Facebook accounts.

The social network has also contacted the Department of Homeland Security about its policy on fake accounts.

The US immigration officials kept 129 Indian students in "administrative detention" and arrested eight recruiters involved with the university.

At least 30 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana returned from the US in February. They were those who were not detained or served notices by the US authorities in the "pay-to-stay" fake university scam.

The External Affairs Ministry had issued a demarche to the US Embassy in New Delhi asserting that the students "have been duped into enrolling in the 'university' (and) should be treated differently from those recruiters who duped them".

TAGS
US immigration office fake Facebook profiles University of Farmington US fake university scam

