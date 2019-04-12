Home World

Pakistan releases 100 Indian fishermen

Another fishermanVikram said, 'I was caught accidentally while we were sleeping on over boat. The boat had accidentally crossed inside their border.'

Published: 12th April 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only. (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By ANI

VADODARA: A hundred Indian fishermen holed up in Pakistani jail arrived here on Thursday after being released through Attari-Wagah border earlier this week.

These fishermen are from the state's Veraval region and were caught by Pakistan coast guard for crossing the international sea borders.

They were kept in Karachi jail for over one and a half year before being released on April 8.

One of the fishermen said, "Many of us accidentally cross the border while some go to that side knowingly for catching fishes. I was in Pakistan for about 17 months. We were always confined in a particular cell and were never allowed to venture out. We were clearly told to stay in the definite cell for our own safety."

Another fishermanVikram said, "I was caught accidentally while we were sleeping on over boat. The boat had accidentally crossed inside their border."

The fishermen were brought to Vadodara through train from Amritsar by the state fisheries department.

Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Fisheries Department said, "These were released from Pakistan on April 8. Our team had gone to Amritsar to receive them and have brought them here through a train."

On April 5, Pakistan had announced that it will be releasing 360 Indian prisoners upon completion of their sentences, starting April 8.

The decision comes after India sent a note verbale to Pakistan on Tuesday, urging it to make necessary arrangements for an immediate release and repatriation of Indian prisoners who had completed their respective prison sentences.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp