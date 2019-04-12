Home World

Russia confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

Russia is the third nation to award Prime Minister Modi with a high ranking international award after South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:50 PM

ModiandPutin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | File/ AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Russia on Friday announced conferring of its highest civilian award 'Order of Saint Andrew The Apostle' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A decree from the Russian President Vladimir Putin's office said the prestigious award has been given to Mr Modi for "distinguished achievement in the development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russian Federation and the Republic of India".

This is the third such high ranking international award conferred to Prime Minister after South Korea and earlier this month the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced awarding its highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed' on the Prime Minister.

In October, Mr Modi was honoured with Seoul Peace Prize by South Korea.

