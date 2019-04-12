Russia confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Russia on Friday announced conferring of its highest civilian award 'Order of Saint Andrew The Apostle' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A decree from the Russian President Vladimir Putin's office said the prestigious award has been given to Mr Modi for "distinguished achievement in the development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russian Federation and the Republic of India".

This is the third such high ranking international award conferred to Prime Minister after South Korea and earlier this month the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced awarding its highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed' on the Prime Minister.

In October, Mr Modi was honoured with Seoul Peace Prize by South Korea.