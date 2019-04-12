Home World

Six dead as cargo train derails, hits house in China

The train is owned by Chalco, China's largest state-owned aluminium producer.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By AFP

BEIJING: Rescuers have recovered the bodies of six people in central China after a cargo train carrying aluminium ore hurtled off the tracks and crushed a house, local authorities said on Friday.

At around 10:00 pm on Wednesday the 25-car train derailed from an escape siding and overturned, hitting a house in Gongyi, Henan province.

Search and rescue operations concluded early Friday morning after the bodies of four crew members and two villagers were found.

Rescue efforts were difficult as the crew accommodation car and the first 14 wagons overturned and lay on top of each other, and were heaped together with a large quantity of aluminium ore, the Gongyi government said.

The train is owned by Chalco, China's largest state-owned aluminium producer. Each car held 60 tonnes of aluminium ore, authorities said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China China cargo train accident China train derailment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp