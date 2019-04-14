Home World

Economy, national security, protection of democratic values key priorities for Indian diaspora in US

With slogans of 'Abki bar 400 paar', Modi supporters among the diaspora said they are confident that he will return to power for a second term.

Published: 14th April 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the crucial weeks-long general elections began in India, issues like sustained economic growth, national security and protection of democratic values are among key poll priorities for the Indian diaspora across the US as it galvanizes support for various political parties.

An Indian-American community group recently organised an election campaign kickoff event in upstate New York, voicing its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in the 2019 elections.

With slogans of 'Abki bar 400 paar', Modi supporters among the diaspora said they are confident that he will return to power for a second term.

American India Public Affairs Committee president Jagdish Sewhani said the 2019 general elections are very crucial for the future of India.

"National security is a top priority of the BJP," he said, adding that another term for Modi will ensure sustained economic growth and development in the country.

Members of the Indian-American community organised and participated in several programmes across the US, including a 'Chowkidar March' in New Jersey, car rallies in Washington and Virginia, which travelled 12 miles.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A 'chai pe charcha' was organised in New Jersey and other cities including Detroit, Pittsburg, Boston, Columbus, Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Meanwhile, advocacy group 'Coalition for the Defence of the Constitution and Democracy' held a 'Defence of Democracy' rally in the city.

The rally was co-sponsored by other groups such as Alliance for a Democratic and Secular South Asia, Coalition for a Democratic India and Dalit Solidarity Forum (DSF) and Indian American Muslim Council.

"The BJP government has also been responsible for systematic erosion and weakening of democratic values and institutions," the Coalition said in a statement.

It called for ensuring free and fair elections.

It also said that lynchings of Dalits and Muslims must be stopped and perpetrators be prosecuted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 Indian Diaspora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp