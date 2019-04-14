Home World

Moderate quake jolts parts of Beijing

By PTI

BEIJING: A 3.​0-magnitude earthquake jolted Huairou district in Beijing's northern mountainous suburb Sunday, causing panic among the residents, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The earthquake hit parts of Beijing at 12:47 pm and the epicentre was monitored at 40.34 degrees north latitude and 116.39 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 19 km, the centre said in a statement. "The tremor was felt in parts of Beijing, particularly in districts of Huairou, Yanqing and Changping. No casualties and property damages have been reported," it added.

The Beijing Earthquake Agency has organised experts to analyse the seismic event, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

