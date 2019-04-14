Home World

Unexploded mortar shell kills seven children in Afghanistan

The incident appears to be the latest instance of discarded ordnance claiming civilian lives, in a country littered with landmines, homemade bombs and old shells.

Published: 14th April 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Victims in double explosions lie on the ground in Kabul.(Photo: AP)

By PTI

KABUL: Seven children were killed and 10 more wounded Sunday when an unexploded mortar shell blew up in eastern Afghanistan, an official said.

The incident appears to be the latest instance of discarded ordnance claiming civilian lives, in a country littered with landmines, homemade bombs and old shells.

Assadullah Dawlatzai, the Laghman governor's spokesman, said the circumstances around how the children found the mortar and why it exploded were under investigation.

All the victims were below the age of 15, he said.

Abdul Marouf Jalili, the head of the Laghman provincial hospital, said seven bodies and 10 wounded victims had been brought to the facility.

He confirmed all were children.

The blast occurred on the outskirts of Mehtarlam, the capital of Laghman province, east of Kabul.

The United Nations Mine Action Service recently said that in 2017, about 150 people each month were killed or wounded in Afghanistan by mines and so-called explosive remnants of war.

Curious kids often pick up the devices.

While many landmines come from the Afghan-Soviet war in the 1980s and the civil war in the 1990s, casualties have increased from homemade bombs as a result of the intensifying fight between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mortar shel Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp