10 killed in fire at pharmaceutical factory in China

12 other were injured in the the fourth industrial explosion in China since last month.

By PTI

BEIJING: A fire tore through a pharmaceutical company in China's Shandong province, killing at least 10 persons and injuring 12 others, the fourth major industrial accident in the country since last month.

The incident took place in the pharmaceutical company in Jinan city, state-run China Daily reported. Ten persons were killed and 12 injured in the incident, the report said. This is the fourth industrial explosion in China since last month.

On March 31, seven persons were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a scrap metal moulding plant in China's Jiangsu Province . On March 30, five persons were killed in an explosion in a factory in China's Shandong Province.

On March 22, one of China's worst industrial accidents in which 78 people were killed and over 600 others injured took place. The powerful blast at a pesticide factory in eastern city of Yancheng demolished a number of other factories in the industrial park.

Following the accident, the Chinese government ordered nationwide inspection of chemical industries to prevent large scale factory explosion.

