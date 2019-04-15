Home World

White House denies US President Trump inciting violence against Muslim lawmaker Ilhan Omar

Conservatives accused  Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota of downplaying the deadliest attacks on US soil by characterizing the event as "some people did something."

Published: 15th April 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Sunday defended Donald Trump against accusations that he was inciting violence against a Muslim congresswoman after the president tweeted a video of her spliced with footage of the 9/11 attacks.

Ilhan Omar, a Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, has been at the center of an escalating row following a speech she made about Islamophobia in which she was accused by conservatives of downplaying the deadliest attacks on US soil by characterizing the event as "some people did something."

Trump on Friday tweeted a video that juxtaposed the snippet, to a backdrop of menacing music, with images of the destruction wrought by the hijacked planes slamming into the Twin Towers which once dominated New York's skyline. The clip, which has been viewed more than nine million times as of Sunday, ends with the words: "SEPTEMBER 11 2001 WE REMEMBER."

Prominent Democrats including Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris and Omar's fellow first-time Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have rushed to Omar's defense, accusing the president and other Republicans of deliberately taking her remarks out of context and endangering her life.

Sanders however defended Trump Sunday, telling ABC news: "The president is wishing no ill will and certainly not violence towards anyone." But, she added: "The president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her not only one-time but history of anti-Semitic comments."  Sanders was referencing a previous controversy sparked by Omar speaking out against the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobby group in US politics.

The lawmaker has mounted her own trenchant fightback, tweeting Saturday: "No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America.  "I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans."

The controversy arose after Omar delivered a 20-minute address to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) shortly after the New Zealand mosque attacks in March.   "For far too long, we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I'm tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it," she said. "CAIR was founded after 9/11," she added, "because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

The civil rights group was in fact founded in 1994 but grew significantly after 2001. The speech did not initially receive significant attention until the snippet in question was highlighted weeks later by controversial Australian personality Mohammad Tawhidi who refers to himself as the "Imam of Peace."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
White House Donald Trump Sarah Sanders Trump violence Muslim lawmaker Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar September 2001 attacks Council on American Islamic Relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp