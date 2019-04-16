Home World

Egypt MPs back constitution changes to extend Abdel Fattah al-Sisi rule: State media

The changes to extend presidential terms are part of amendments initially introduced in February by a parliamentary bloc supportive of Sisi and updated this week after several rounds of debates.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CAIRO: Members of Egypt's parliament on Tuesday approved changes to the constitution that will allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2030, state media reported.

The changes to extend presidential terms are part of amendments initially introduced in February by a parliamentary bloc supportive of Sisi and updated this week after several rounds of debates.

"The president's current term shall expire at the end of six years from the date of his election as president in 2018," reported the official Al-Ahram news website and broadcaster Nile TV.

"He can be re-elected for another (six-year) term."

MPs approved other sweeping changes to the constitution including allowing the military a greater influence in Egyptian political life as well as granting Sisi greater control over the judiciary.

"The final votes on all the amendments package have yet to be tallied," MP Mohamed Abu Hamed told AFP.

The amendments are expected to be put to a public referendum later this month.

Critics have slammed the amendments as "unconstitutional".

Last week, Human Rights Watch said the changes would "institutionalise authoritarianism".

Egypt's parliament, which is packed with Sisi supporters, was elected in 2015.

A former military chief, Sisi became president in 2014, a year after having led the military ouster of Egypt's first freely-elected president, the Islamist Mohamed Morsi.

He was re-elected in 2018 with more than 97 per cent of the vote, after standing virtually unopposed.

Under Sisi, Egypt has drawn wide international criticism for its sweeping crackdown on dissent including Morsi's Islamist supporters as well as secular and liberal activists.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp