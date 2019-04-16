French billionaire Pinault pledges 100 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame

By AFP

PARIS: French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault pledged 100 million euros ($113 million) on Monday towards the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was partly gutted by a devastating fire.

ALSO READ | YouTube accidentally links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 terror attacks

In a statement sent to AFP the CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money towards "the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre-Dame" would be paid by the Pinault family's investment firm Artemis.