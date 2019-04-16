Home World

French billionaire Pinault pledges 100 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame

A major fire has engulfed the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, one of France's most famous landmarks.

Francois-Henri Pinault is the CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault pledged 100 million euros ($113 million) on Monday towards the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was partly gutted by a devastating fire.

In a statement sent to AFP the CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money towards "the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre-Dame" would be paid by the Pinault family's investment firm Artemis.

