Second time lucky nine-year-old Indian girl wins USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai

DUBAI: A nine-year-old Indian girl on Tuesday won USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai Duty-Free's Millennium Millionaire - six years after winning a luxury car in the same raffle.

Eliza M, a grade school student, won the jackpot with ticket No.0333, the Khaleej Times reported.

Her father, identified as man from Mumbai and a resident of Dubai for 19 years, said that he was a regular participant in the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2004.

With 9 as his lucky number, he decided to buy ticket No.0333 online under his daughter's name, Eliza, the paper said.

The girl is no newcomer to winning Dubai Duty-Free promotions as she won a luxury McLaren Coupe in January 2013, the paper said.

She is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

"I have been buying tickets for the USD 1 million promotion since Series 43, and in fact, I have kept that ticket all this time. I never missed buying a ticket for every series including the Double and Multi-Millionaire Promotions," the girl's father said.

Following the draw, two more winners were announced in Dubai Duty-Free's Finest Surprise Promotion, each winning a luxury motorbike.

Mohammad Haneef Adam, a 23-year-old Dubai-based Indian national, won an Indian Scout Bobber.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Adam currently works in Sharjah.

