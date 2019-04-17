Spain to review safety at monuments after Notre-Dame blaze

By PTI

MADRID: Spain will review security arrangements and electrical fittings at historic monuments following the devastating fire at Notre-Dame, Culture Minister Jose Guirao said on Tuesday.

A special meeting will be called in Madrid on Friday next week to discuss "plans to protect cultural goods in case of an emergency," his ministry said in a statement.

"Obviously (the Notre-Dame fire) was an alarm bell and we will review all the installations", he told RNE public radio.

"The danger is with old electric installations which have to be surveyed," he said, adding however that "in general, the installations in our big monuments are safe."

Spain's historical and architectural treasures include the Burgos and Saint James of Compostela cathedrals, the Basilica of the Sagrada family in Barcelona and the Alhambra Palace in Granada.

Guirao also said he would hold talks with French counterpart Frank Riester to offer help.