Home World

Spain to review safety at monuments after Notre-Dame blaze

A special meeting will be called in Madrid on Friday next week to discuss "plans to protect cultural goods in case of an emergency," his ministry said in a statement.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Saint James of Compostela cathedrals. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

MADRID: Spain will review security arrangements and electrical fittings at historic monuments following the devastating fire at Notre-Dame, Culture Minister Jose Guirao said on Tuesday.

A special meeting will be called in Madrid on Friday next week to discuss "plans to protect cultural goods in case of an emergency," his ministry said in a statement.

"Obviously (the Notre-Dame fire) was an alarm bell and we will review all the installations", he told RNE public radio.

"The danger is with old electric installations which have to be surveyed," he said, adding however that "in general, the installations in our big monuments are safe."

Spain's historical and architectural treasures include the Burgos and Saint James of Compostela cathedrals, the Basilica of the Sagrada family in Barcelona and the Alhambra Palace in Granada.

Guirao also said he would hold talks with French counterpart Frank Riester to offer help.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spain Notre-Dame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp