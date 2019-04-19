Italy donates 2 million euros to help displaced in war-torn Libya

By IANS

ROME: Italy is giving two million euros to the United Nations refugee agency to help it provide essential items for around 20,000 families who have fled the deadly warfare in the Libyan capital this month as well as aid to 750 refugee families, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry is gifting the cash to UNHCR from its Africa Fund "given the current situation in Libya and the risks civilians, refugees and migrants are exposed to," the statement said.

The Italian donation will also help launch 17 "rapid impact" projects that will benefit 8,500 people, the statement added.

At least 205 people have died and over 900 have been injured in the intensifying fighting in Tripoli since eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar on 4 April ordered the assault by his militia on the capital, according to the UN World Health Organization.