Home World

UN says 220 killed in fighting over Libya's capital

The World Health Organisation said that there were at least 15 deaths in the last two days while 1,066 others have been wounded till now.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants rest after they were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard off the coast of Tripoli

Migrants rest after they were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard off the coast of Tripoli (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BENGHAZI: The UN health agency says at least 15 more people died in fighting over control of Libya's capital in the past two days, bringing the total to 220 dead including civilians.

The World Health Organisation said on late Friday that 1,066 others have been wounded since the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 5 to take Tripoli.

The fighting pits the LNA, led by Khalifa Hifter, against rival militias affiliated with a weak UN-supported government in the capital. The clashes threaten to ignite a civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Libya is split between rival governments in the east and west. President Donald Trump phoned Hifter earlier this week, expressing US support for the leader's perceived stance against terrorism.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Libya civil war World Health Organisation Libyan National Army Libya war deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp