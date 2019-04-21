Home World

Eight arrested in connection with Sri Lanka blasts: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

The government is yet to ascertain whether the attackers had any 'overseas links'.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka Prime Minister and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO:  Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country's prime minister said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said "so far the names that have come up are local," but that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any 'overseas links'.

He also acknowledged that 'information was there' about possible attacks. "While this goes on we must also look into why adequate precautions were not taken," he said.

But he said the government's first priority would be to "apprehend the terrorists." "First and foremost we have to ensure that terrorism does not lift its head in Sri Lanka." A total of eight blasts tore through high-end hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on Sunday, in the worst violence since the country's civil war ended a decade ago. At least two of the blasts involved suicide bombers, sources told AFP.

TAGS
Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lanka blasts mastermind Sri Lanka blasts Sri Lanka church blasts Colombo blasts Sri Lanka terror attacks

