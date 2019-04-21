Home World

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday amid Sri Lanka blasts

Hours after celebrating a late-night vigil, Pope processed into a flower-decked St. Peter's Square for the liturgy commemorating the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis

Pope Francis waves to the crowd after celebrating Ester Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass on Sunday, marking the most joyful moment of the year for the faithful even as the church faced a fresh round of bloodshed targeting Christians in Sri Lanka.

Hours after celebrating a late-night vigil, Francis processed into a flower-decked St. Peter's Square for the liturgy commemorating the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion.

Francis didn't deliver a homily. But after Mass he is to deliver his annual Easter "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and the world") speech about conflicts and other difficulties around the world.

This year the Easter season has been marred both by the destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris by fire last week and the massacre on Sunday in Sri Lanka. More than 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded following near-simultaneous blasts at three Sri Lankan churches during Easter Sunday services and three hotels frequented by foreigners.

The Vatican didn't immediately explain why Francis skipped the homily on Sunday.

However, the 82-year-old Francis has just completed an exhausting few days of Holy Week commemorations, including travelling to a prison outside Rome to wash the feet of inmates on Holy Thursday, presiding over the Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum on Good Friday and celebrating the Easter Vigil late Saturday night in St. Peter's Basilica.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pope Francis Easter Mass Easter Sri Lanka Blasts Sri Lanka Church Blast Sri Lanka terror attack Vatican

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp