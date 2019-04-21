Home World

Sri Lanka attacks: Air India waives cancellation charges for Colombo flight tickets

The airline has also requested passengers to report well in advance to clear security at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

Published: 21st April 2019 07:44 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India has waived all charges for rescheduling and cancellation of tickets to and from Colombo till April 24 in the wake of terror attacks in Sri Lanka that has killed more than 160 people.

Besides, the airline has requested passengers to report well in advance to clear security at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

Air India operates two daily flights to Colombo from the national capital while Air India Express flies a daily Chennai-Colombo flight, according to an official. Over 160 people have died and more than 450 injured in a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

