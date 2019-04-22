Sri Lanka declares emergency from midnight post Easter bomb blasts

Home World

The government has declared Tuesday as a national day of mourning.

Relatives of a blast victim grieve outside a morgue in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will enforce a state of emergency from midnight Monday in the wake of the deadly Easter blasts that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500 others, enhancing the counter-terrorism powers of the security forces.

The decision was made during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The NSC has announced plans to impose a "conditional state of emergency" from midnight, said a statement from the president's media unit.

It said the measures would target terrorism and would not limit freedom of expression.

The government has declared Tuesday as a national day of mourning.

