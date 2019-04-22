Sri Lanka serial blasts: President Sirisena appoints panel to probe Easter Sunday attacks 

Home World

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but police on Monday arrested 24 people and declined to give further details.

Published: 22nd April 2019

Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday appointed a three-member committee headed by an apex court judge to probe the country's deadliest terror attack and submit a report within two weeks, according to media reports.

Supreme Court judge Vijith Malalgoda, former IGP N K Ilangakoon and Former Law & Order Ministry Secretary Padamasiri Jayamanne have been appointed as members of the committee, SundayTimes reported.

READ | Foreign agency warned SL about possible National Thowheeth Jama'ath suicide attacks on churches

The committee has been instructed to submit the probe report on the explosion within two weeks to the President, the report said.

Sirisena, who was on a private visit to India and Singapore, returned to Colombo on Monday.

Eight coordinated explosions targeted Easter worshippers and high end hotels popular with international guests.

The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress.

READ | 'Where is God?': Sri Lankans stunned after deadly blasts

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.

According to the Government Analysts Department, a total of seven suicide bombers carried out the devastating blasts killed 290 people and injured 500 others.

