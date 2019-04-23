Home World

Do Japan and Germany share a border? Imran Khan thinks so

The Pakistan Prime Minister is being brutally trolled on the Internet for his geography faux pas.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had netizens in splits after a video clip of him saying "Japan and Germany share the same border" went viral. 

Khan, who is on an official visit to Iran, was attending a press conference on Monday along with his Irani counterpart Hassan Rouhani, is seen on record saying that Japan and Germany share the same border.  
  
Khan was citing an example of how the two countries set up industries at their border areas to foster trade ties post the end of Second World War. “On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries", said Khan, confidently to the mediapersons.

The Pakistani PM probably found himself confused between the European countries of France and Germany. As per Elysee Treaty, the two Western economic powerhouses came together to improve ties, create economic and military cooperation.

Ever since the video went viral, Khan is mercilessly getting trolled on social media. Needless to say, this gave a bout of fresh ammo his political opponents. Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, termed Khan’s gaffe as “embarrassing”. 

However, this isn't the first time Imran Khan is being trolled for getting his geography wrong. In December last year, he referred to Africa as an "emerging country". No prizes for guessing, he was brutally trolled for that as well.
 

