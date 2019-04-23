Do Japan and Germany share a border? Imran Khan thinks so

By Online Desk

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had netizens in splits after a video clip of him saying "Japan and Germany share the same border" went viral.

Khan, who is on an official visit to Iran, was attending a press conference on Monday along with his Irani counterpart Hassan Rouhani, is seen on record saying that Japan and Germany share the same border.



Khan was citing an example of how the two countries set up industries at their border areas to foster trade ties post the end of Second World War. “On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries", said Khan, confidently to the mediapersons.

Imran khan says Japan & Germany built joint industries at their border. Wahi ka joint phook ke baithe hai. pic.twitter.com/HUDRv446mr — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 23, 2019

The Pakistani PM probably found himself confused between the European countries of France and Germany. As per Elysee Treaty, the two Western economic powerhouses came together to improve ties, create economic and military cooperation.

Youthias will continue to defend but since he became PM, Imran Khan has said:



1) Germany and Japan fought each other in World War 2 and they share a border;



2) Africa is a country;



3) Chinese trains travel faster than the speed of light;



So general knowledge clearly lacking. — Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) April 23, 2019

Ever since the video went viral, Khan is mercilessly getting trolled on social media. Needless to say, this gave a bout of fresh ammo his political opponents. Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, termed Khan’s gaffe as “embarrassing”.

1943 :: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Travelling From Germany to Japan In Submarine .



Germany And Japan Are NOT Neighboring Countries pic.twitter.com/UxgJqRjPbw — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) April 22, 2019

However, this isn't the first time Imran Khan is being trolled for getting his geography wrong. In December last year, he referred to Africa as an "emerging country". No prizes for guessing, he was brutally trolled for that as well.

