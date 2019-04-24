Home World

Etihad becomes 1st major airline to operate plastic-free flight, raises awareness about pollution on Earth Day

Guests on board enjoyed replacement products including sustainable amenity kits, award-winning eco-thread blankets made out of recycled plastic bottles, tablet toothpaste and edible coffee cups.

DUBAI: The UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways has become the first airline in the Gulf region to operate a flight without any single-use plastics on board, in a bid to raise awareness about pollution on Earth Day.

According to the Abu Dhabi-based national airline of the UAE, the flight EY484 landed in Brisbane on April 22, Earth Day.

The milestone flight is part of Etihad's pledge to reduce single-use plastic usage by 80 per cent not just in-flight, but across the entire organisation by the end of 2022, the airline said in a statement.

Etihad identified that over 95 single-use plastic products are used across its aircraft cabins.

Once removed from the Earth Day flight, Etihad prevented over 50 kilograms of plastics from being landfilled.

As a result of planning the Earth Day flight, Etihad additionally committed to remove up to 20 per cent of the single-use plastic items on board by June 1, the statement said.

By the end of this year, Etihad will have removed 100 tonnes of single-use plastics from its inflight service, the airline announced.

